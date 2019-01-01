fbpx

ArcoLinux, ArcoLinuxD and ArcoLinuxB is available for everyone for free. You can download it and make as many copies and installations you want. All you have to do is download the iso and burn it on a usb or dvd and boot from your media.

Dual booting and more is possible and will be set in Calamares, our graphical installer.

What iso to choose

Option 1
Sourceforge servers
Download the isoS from Sourceforge

ArcoLinux and ArcoLinuxD
DOWNLOAD

Download the isos from Sourceforge

ArcoLinuxB isos
option 2
ARcolinux
DATACENTER
Download the isos from ArcoLinux DataServer

ArcoLinux and ArcoLinuxD

DOWNLOAD

Download the isos from ArcoLinux DataServer

ArcoLinuxB isos

option 3
Use Torrents
only for
Download torrent

ArcoLinux

DOWNLOAD

Download torrent

ArcoLinuxD

your first faqs

Whatever I download I always seem to boot up in a minimal XFCE

 

Xfce will be our standard desktop when you boot.

Xfce will be used to deliver your desktop of choice.

You need to install the iso to see your desktop of choice.

We only have to develop one system to boot up from.

This saves us time and energy.

How to burn the iso to usb?

We recommend you burn the iso to usb.

In this article we explain you how to burn an iso on Linux, Windows and macOS.

Downloading from sourceforge is slow? How to improve that?
If you have a slow connection, you can always choose a nearby server/mirror.

CLICK ON THE BUTTON : PROBLEMS DOWLOADING

Then choose from what server you would like to download.

How to check the integrity of the medium?

If you want to check if your download is not corrupted in any way, you can do so.

Depending where you download, you will have the sha1, sha256 and md5sum of each iso.

Here is an example from sourceforge. The advantage of Sourceforge is that it provides with a variety of servers over the globe. Choose one that is fast or is close to you.

On Seedhost we will provide a separate file containing the checksums and also a file containing the packagelist of the iso.

Checking the integrity of the file is done for a couple of reasons.

The first is that it guarantees that the file is not corrupt by checking it against the value of sourceforge.

The second is that it guarantees  authenticity and it has not been tampered with by unknown third parties.

WE ASSUME YOU ARE IN THE FOLDER OF THE DOWNLOADS AND OPEN A TERMINAL

LINUX

If you type these in a terminal, you should get the same numbers as you can find online.

sha1sum arcolinux.....iso
sha256sum arcolinux.....iso
md5sum arcolinux.....iso

On ArcoLinux you can also right click to do a md5 check.

MACOS

shasum -a 1 arcolinux .....iso
shasum -a 256 arcolinux.....iso
md5 arcolinux.....iso

WINDOWS

 Get-FileHash arcolinux.....iso -Algorithm SHA1
 Get-FileHash arcolinux.....iso -Algorithm SHA256
 Get-FileHash arcolinux.....iso -Algorithm MD5

You can also check out this application.

How to verify GPG key of official .ISO images

Online solution

First we need to search for the key online and import the key

gpg2 --keyserver-options auto-key-retrieve --search-keys 74F5DE85A506BF64

or

gpg2 --keyserver hkps://hkps.pool.sks-keyservers.net:443 --search-keys 74F5DE85A506BF64

Choose the correct number – normally 1.

Then check the .sig file (use the current iso number)

gpg --verify arcolinux-v20.1.4.checksum.sig

Local solution for ARcoLINUX

If the keyservers are down or you receive error messages then you import the key from the keyrings folder.

gpg --import /usr/share/pacman/keyrings/arcolinux.gpg

Then check the .sig file (use the current iso number)

gpg --verify arcolinux-v20.1.4.checksum.sig

There is a video available here.

Is there an office suite on the iso?

During installation Calamares will present different possibilities to install different office suites like libreoffice, wps-office.

Find more information about Office suites on Linux.

See here what you can select in Calamares in the latest ArcoLinux.

Calamares fails to install ArcoLinux

Calamares is free of charge and is continually improving.

In this article we have over 30 videos to show you how to overcome issues and what is possible with Calamares.

What about Nvidia drivers?

During installation Calamares will present different possibilities to install Nvidia drivers.

See here what you can select in Calamares in the latest ArcoLinux.

How to set your BIOS or UEFI to be able to install Linux?

We have documented on several computers where the settings are.

Everything you need to know about installing linux.

Check out the various articles.

Can you install the linux-lts kernel?

During installation Calamares will present different possibilities to install kernels. It depends on the graphical driver you want to install.

You can install the latest linux kernel.
You can install the latest linux-lts kernel.

The other choices depend on the Nvidia driver you want to install.

See here what you can select in Calamares in the latest ArcoLinux.

Is intel-ucode or amd-ucode installed?

During installation Calamares will present different possibilities to install either intel-ucode or amd-ucode.

This refers to your CPU and not your GPU.

If you select both packages, calamares will check if you have an Intel or Amd based pc and remove the package you do not need.

More info about microcode can be found on the Arch Wiki.

See here what you can select in Calamares in the latest ArcoLinux.

What iso should I choose? Still not clear?

Follow the video and you will get more insight about the ArcoLinux project.