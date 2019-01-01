If you want to check if your download is not corrupted in any way, you can do so.

Depending where you download, you will have the sha1, sha256 and md5sum of each iso.

Here is an example from sourceforge. The advantage of Sourceforge is that it provides with a variety of servers over the globe. Choose one that is fast or is close to you.

On Seedhost we will provide a separate file containing the checksums and also a file containing the packagelist of the iso.

Checking the integrity of the file is done for a couple of reasons.

The first is that it guarantees that the file is not corrupt by checking it against the value of sourceforge.

The second is that it guarantees authenticity and it has not been tampered with by unknown third parties.

WE ASSUME YOU ARE IN THE FOLDER OF THE DOWNLOADS AND OPEN A TERMINAL

LINUX

If you type these in a terminal, you should get the same numbers as you can find online.

sha1sum arcolinux.....iso sha256sum arcolinux.....iso md5sum arcolinux.....iso

On ArcoLinux you can also right click to do a md5 check.

MACOS

shasum -a 1 arcolinux .....iso shasum -a 256 arcolinux.....iso md5 arcolinux.....iso

WINDOWS

Get-FileHash arcolinux.....iso -Algorithm SHA1 Get-FileHash arcolinux.....iso -Algorithm SHA256 Get-FileHash arcolinux.....iso -Algorithm MD5

You can also check out this application.