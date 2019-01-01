- Home
ArcoLinux, ArcoLinuxD and ArcoLinuxB is available for everyone for free. You can download it and make as many copies and installations you want. All you have to do is download the iso and burn it on a usb or dvd and boot from your media.
install just one OS per ssd or harddisk
and avoid frustrations
Dual booting and more is possible and will be set in Calamares, our graphical installer.
What iso to choose
where to download
Option 1
Sourceforge servers
worldwide
option 2
ARcolinux
DATACENTER
netherlands – EUROPE
ArcoLinux and ArcoLinuxD
ArcoLinuxB isos
option 3
Use Torrents
only for
arcolinux and arcolinuxd
ArcoLinux
ArcoLinuxD
your first faqs
Xfce will be our standard desktop when you boot.
Xfce will be used to deliver your desktop of choice.
You need to install the iso to see your desktop of choice.
We only have to develop one system to boot up from.
This saves us time and energy.
We recommend you burn the iso to usb.
In this article we explain you how to burn an iso on Linux, Windows and macOS.
CLICK ON THE BUTTON : PROBLEMS DOWLOADING
Then choose from what server you would like to download.
If you want to check if your download is not corrupted in any way, you can do so.
Depending where you download, you will have the sha1, sha256 and md5sum of each iso.
Here is an example from sourceforge. The advantage of Sourceforge is that it provides with a variety of servers over the globe. Choose one that is fast or is close to you.
On Seedhost we will provide a separate file containing the checksums and also a file containing the packagelist of the iso.
Checking the integrity of the file is done for a couple of reasons.
The first is that it guarantees that the file is not corrupt by checking it against the value of sourceforge.
The second is that it guarantees authenticity and it has not been tampered with by unknown third parties.
WE ASSUME YOU ARE IN THE FOLDER OF THE DOWNLOADS AND OPEN A TERMINAL
LINUX
If you type these in a terminal, you should get the same numbers as you can find online.
sha1sum arcolinux.....iso sha256sum arcolinux.....iso md5sum arcolinux.....iso
On ArcoLinux you can also right click to do a md5 check.
MACOS
shasum -a 1 arcolinux .....iso shasum -a 256 arcolinux.....iso md5 arcolinux.....iso
WINDOWS
Get-FileHash arcolinux.....iso -Algorithm SHA1 Get-FileHash arcolinux.....iso -Algorithm SHA256 Get-FileHash arcolinux.....iso -Algorithm MD5
You can also check out this application.
First we need to search for the key online and import the key
gpg2 --keyserver-options auto-key-retrieve --search-keys 74F5DE85A506BF64
or
gpg2 --keyserver hkps://hkps.pool.sks-keyservers.net:443 --search-keys 74F5DE85A506BF64
Choose the correct number – normally 1.
Then check the .sig file (use the current iso number)
gpg --verify arcolinux-v20.1.4.checksum.sig
If the keyservers are down or you receive error messages then you import the key from the keyrings folder.
gpg --import /usr/share/pacman/keyrings/arcolinux.gpg
Then check the .sig file (use the current iso number)
gpg --verify arcolinux-v20.1.4.checksum.sig
During installation Calamares will present different possibilities to install different office suites like libreoffice, wps-office.
Find more information about Office suites on Linux.
See here what you can select in Calamares in the latest ArcoLinux.
Calamares is free of charge and is continually improving.
In this article we have over 30 videos to show you how to overcome issues and what is possible with Calamares.
During installation Calamares will present different possibilities to install Nvidia drivers.
See here what you can select in Calamares in the latest ArcoLinux.
We have documented on several computers where the settings are.
Everything you need to know about installing linux.
During installation Calamares will present different possibilities to install kernels. It depends on the graphical driver you want to install.
You can install the latest linux kernel.
You can install the latest linux-lts kernel.
The other choices depend on the Nvidia driver you want to install.
See here what you can select in Calamares in the latest ArcoLinux.
During installation Calamares will present different possibilities to install either intel-ucode or amd-ucode.
This refers to your CPU and not your GPU.
If you select both packages, calamares will check if you have an Intel or Amd based pc and remove the package you do not need.
More info about microcode can be found on the Arch Wiki.
See here what you can select in Calamares in the latest ArcoLinux.
Follow the video and you will get more insight about the ArcoLinux project.